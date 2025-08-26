Left Menu

Trump vs. the Fed: An Unprecedented Challenge to Central Bank Independence

Donald Trump has initiated a legal battle to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, citing mortgage-related misconduct. This untested move challenges central bank independence and may unsettle financial markets. Cook, appointed by Biden, contests the dismissal, arguing no legal basis exists for her removal, while financial markets brace for potential impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:03 IST
Donald Trump

In a move that challenges the longstanding independence of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Donald Trump has announced plans to dismiss Governor Lisa Cook over alleged mortgage issues, sparking a legal controversy. The implications could ripple through global financial markets and set a new precedent for presidential intervention.

On Monday, Trump asserted there was "sufficient cause" to terminate Cook's position due to discrepancies in mortgage details. This action has already triggered concerns about market stability, with a slightly muted reaction from U.S. stock markets on Tuesday, reflecting an expected downtick at opening.

This unprecedented attempt to remove a Federal Reserve governor, appointed by a preceding administration, raises substantial questions about executive power and Fed autonomy, potentially influencing near-term monetary policy in what experts describe as a vital stress test for central bank independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

