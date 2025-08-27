White House Hosts Meeting on Gaza Strategy
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff announced that President Trump will lead an important meeting focusing on Gaza at the White House. The meeting will aim to develop a comprehensive strategy for the region, scheduled for Wednesday.
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff revealed plans on Tuesday for President Donald Trump to lead a significant meeting concerning Gaza at the White House.
In an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, Witkoff confirmed that a comprehensive plan for Gaza is being prepared, to be discussed in detail during the meeting chaired by the president.
This session aims to develop strategic solutions for the day after, indicating the administration's forward-looking approach to the region's complexities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
