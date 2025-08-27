Security Tightened Around Bolsonaro Amid Trial Concerns
The Brazilian Supreme Court has increased security around Jair Bolsonaro's residence, citing potential flight risk as his coup trial progresses. Justice Alexandre de Moraes placed Bolsonaro under house arrest and ordered 24-hour police patrols. The trial's final arguments commence next month, with Bolsonaro denying all allegations.
In a move reflecting heightened precaution, the Brazilian Supreme Court has ramped up security measures around the residence of former President Jair Bolsonaro, following a directive by Justice Alexandre de Moraes.
Authorities have been instructed to establish 24-hour police patrols surrounding Bolsonaro's home in a gated community in Brasilia, citing an increased flight risk as the former leader nears the final stages of his trial.
Bolsonaro, who remains under house arrest, faces charges of orchestrating a coup to negate the results of his 2022 electoral loss. The trial's final arguments are set to commence early next month, with Bolsonaro steadfastly denying the accusations.
