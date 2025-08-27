Security Tightened Around Bolsonaro Amid Trial Concerns

In a move reflecting heightened precaution, the Brazilian Supreme Court has ramped up security measures around the residence of former President Jair Bolsonaro, following a directive by Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

Authorities have been instructed to establish 24-hour police patrols surrounding Bolsonaro's home in a gated community in Brasilia, citing an increased flight risk as the former leader nears the final stages of his trial.

Bolsonaro, who remains under house arrest, faces charges of orchestrating a coup to negate the results of his 2022 electoral loss. The trial's final arguments are set to commence early next month, with Bolsonaro steadfastly denying the accusations.