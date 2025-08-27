Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: Annamalai Challenges Stalin in Bihar

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai released a controversial compilation of remarks made by DMK leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, regarding Bihari people. Annamalai challenges Stalin to repeat these comments during his joint stage appearance with Rahul Gandhi in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-08-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 12:11 IST
M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions have escalated as DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin plans to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. The controversy stems from Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai's release of a video compilation featuring 'uncouth remarks' made by the DMK and its alliance leaders about Biharis.

Annamalai has thrown down the gauntlet, challenging Stalin to repeat these contentious comments in front of Bihar's residents while on stage with Gandhi. The video includes clips reportedly containing remarks by Stalin, his cabinet colleagues, and senior DMK leaders.

This development adds a layer of complexity to the already charged political landscape, as Annamalai urged Stalin to directly address the people he allegedly mocked alongside Rahul Gandhi. The political ramifications of this challenge are yet to unfold.

