Stalin's Rally in Bihar: A Show of Unity in INDIA Bloc's Electoral Fight

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, along with prominent opposition leaders, criticized India's electoral process during a rally in Bihar, alleging voter roll manipulations. Stalin confidently spoke of defeating the BJP in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls if elections were conducted fairly.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin made a fiery address at a rally in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, accusing the Election Commission of being a 'remote-controlled puppet.' His speech was part of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' which protests against alleged electoral roll manipulations that have seen 65 lakh names reportedly removed.

Stalin, accompanied by his sister, DMK MP Kanimozhi, joined Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, and CPI(ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya during the yatra. He praised the camaraderie within the INDIA bloc, specifically highlighting his partnership with Rahul Gandhi, while expressing confidence in winning the polls if fair and transparent elections are held.

Back in Tamil Nadu, Stalin's visit was met with criticism from the BJP, which pointed to his past remarks about Bihari migrants, as highlighted by former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, who sarcastically challenged him to repeat such remarks during his Bihar visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

