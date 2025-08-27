Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Tanks and Humanitarian Crisis Unfold

Overnight, Israeli tanks moved into Gaza City's outskirts, specifically targeting the Ebad-Alrahman neighborhood. The incursion prompted residents to evacuate under heavy shelling, as the military operation intensifies. This comes ahead of a critical meeting led by U.S. President Donald Trump addressing the escalating conflict.

The advance into Ebad-Alrahman caught many by surprise, forcing them further into Gaza City. Residents reported escalating violence, voicing fears about the possibility of tanks advancing further if no truce is achieved. The residents face a dire humanitarian situation as evacuation continues amidst warfare.

Ahead of a high-profile White House meeting, thousands of civilians have fled the embattled city. There are plans for a new Israeli operation described as targeting Hamas strongholds, causing widespread displacement. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties and humanitarian suffering, with global diplomatic efforts intensifying.

(With inputs from agencies.)