Future Path for Gaza: High-Stakes Talks Amid Ongoing Conflict

In Washington, Israeli and American officials gathered for crucial discussions on Wednesday, as the devastating conflict in Gaza shows no signs of de-escalating. The war has claimed tens of thousands of lives and driven Gaza's largest city to the brink of famine.

The discussions follow heightened tensions over Israeli airstrikes, notably at a southern Gaza hospital, which killed 20 individuals, including journalists and first responders. Israel's military has vowed to investigate the attack, although initial findings provide no clear explanation.

With President Donald Trump set to chair the meetings, the talks are critical as ceasefire negotiations have yet to yield significant results. Aid organizations warn that increased Israeli military actions could further exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in a region where displacement and devastation are rampant.