Imran Khan: Prison, Politics, and Power Struggles

Imprisoned former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, launched accusations against Army Chief Asim Munir, labeling him as a power-hungry dictator responsible for the worst kind of oppression in the country.

Khan, who has been detained for more than two years on multiple charges, alleged that Munir orchestrated events like the May 9 riots and engaged in oppressive measures against his family members, including his wife.

The ex-cricketer-turned-politician strongly condemned the undermining of Pakistan's institutions such as the judiciary, media, and police, vowing to persist in his struggle for genuine freedom, highlighted by his criticism of a military-led economic body's failure to restore rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)