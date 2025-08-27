Left Menu

Imran Khan: Prison, Politics, and Power Struggles

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan, currently jailed, accuses Army Chief Asim Munir of imposing dictatorship in Pakistan. Khan alleges persecution of his family and destruction of institutions under Munir's rule. He vows to continue fighting for freedom despite oppression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:01 IST
Imran Khan: Prison, Politics, and Power Struggles
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imprisoned former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, launched accusations against Army Chief Asim Munir, labeling him as a power-hungry dictator responsible for the worst kind of oppression in the country.

Khan, who has been detained for more than two years on multiple charges, alleged that Munir orchestrated events like the May 9 riots and engaged in oppressive measures against his family members, including his wife.

The ex-cricketer-turned-politician strongly condemned the undermining of Pakistan's institutions such as the judiciary, media, and police, vowing to persist in his struggle for genuine freedom, highlighted by his criticism of a military-led economic body's failure to restore rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Family's Plea for Christian Michel's Return Amidst AgustaWestland Allegations

UK Family's Plea for Christian Michel's Return Amidst AgustaWestland Allegat...

 United Kingdom
2
Family Injured in Ghaziabad Roof Collapse

Family Injured in Ghaziabad Roof Collapse

 India
3
Assam Capital's Deluge: A Wake-Up Call for City Infrastructure

Assam Capital's Deluge: A Wake-Up Call for City Infrastructure

 India
4
CBI Raids Lead to Swift Disciplinary Action at Narcotics Bureau

CBI Raids Lead to Swift Disciplinary Action at Narcotics Bureau

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025