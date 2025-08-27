Assam's New Inter-Religious Land Transfer SOP: A Boost to Efficiency and Security

In a move aimed at improving the efficiency of land transfer processes, the Assam government has given the go-ahead to a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for inter-religious land transfers. The decision came during a state cabinet meeting on Wednesday at Guwahati's Lok Sewa Bhawan, presided over by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to the SOP, the approval process for inter-religious immovable property transfers will undergo a streamlined procedure. All applications will be sent to the government, with a designated nodal officer in the Revenue Department managing the flow of the proposal to the Special Branch of the Assam Police for a thorough vetting to uncover any fraudulent activities or national security concerns. The final call will rest with the District Commissioner after receiving feedback from the police.

The cabinet also sanctioned the closing of the Assam Plantation Crops Development Corporation Ltd, allocating funds for retirement and settlement packages totaling Rs 6 crore. The meeting further ushered in major investment-driven announcements, including projects like Premier Cryogenics Limited's Rs 125 crore semiconductor-grade gas plant at Jagiroad, expected to generate 200 jobs. Three other major ventures in tourism, healthcare, and hospitality authorizing a total investment of Rs 969 crore could create 2,704 jobs. Additionally, a commercial farm comprising Bahubali Eggs production was planned to provide 700 job opportunities. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Assam, linked to Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary, was also rescheduled.

