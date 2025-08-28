Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Rare Diplomatic Journey: A Symbolic Visit to China

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plans a rare international visit to China next week. He is set to attend a military parade in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, as confirmed by North Korean and Chinese state media. The event signifies strengthening diplomatic ties.

Updated: 28-08-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 08:17 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is preparing for a rare international visit as he heads to Beijing next week, North Korean and Chinese state media announced on Thursday.

The occasion for this visit is a military parade that China is organizing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. It is scheduled for Wednesday.

This trip underscores the evolving relationship between North Korea and China and serves as a significant diplomatic gesture amidst a complex geopolitical landscape.

