Kerala MLA Faces Legal and Political Backlash Amid Harassment Allegations

Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil faces serious allegations of stalking and harassment, awaiting official communication from Congress on his suspension. An FIR has been filed, and the Kerala assembly session approaches without a leave application from the MLA. The case has sparked protests and law enforcement intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:24 IST
Kerala MLA Faces Legal and Political Backlash Amid Harassment Allegations
Rahul Mamkootathil
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala assembly Speaker A N Shamseer announced there has been no official word from the Congress party regarding Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil's suspension, despite serious allegations against him.

The allegations include stalking and harassment on social media, leading to a registered FIR. The Kerala assembly session is set to begin on September 15, with Mamkootathil failing to submit any leave application.

The Congress has yet to formally communicate his suspension, although media reports suggest otherwise. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured that all possible legal avenues would be pursued, and the Crime Branch has initiated an investigation under the state DGP's directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

