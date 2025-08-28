Political Turmoil: Allegations Against MLA Mamkootathil
Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh defends Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil amid allegations of harassment and subsequent FIR. Despite accusations, Suresh insists the case is baseless, citing lack of written complaints. Mamkootathil faces legal battles as political fallout continues, leading to his suspension from Congress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh has described the FIR filed against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil as unfounded, claiming it will not withstand judicial scrutiny.
Speaking on Thursday, Suresh challenged the basis of the charges, questioning the lack of any written complaint lodged against Mamkootathil by any party, and asserted it was a politically motivated move.
The MLA faces accusations involving harassment of women, leading to his suspension from Congress, further fueled by demands for justice from political circles and civil society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- FIR
- MLA
- Mamkootathil
- Suresh
- harassment
- Kerala
- politics
- suspension
- allegations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CPI(M) has joined hands with BJP, its govt in Kerala trying to malign Netaji: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Amoebic Encephalitis Spike in Northern Kerala: Rising Cases Alarm Health Officials
Kerala MLA Faces Legal and Political Backlash Amid Harassment Allegations
Honoring Mahatma Ayyankali: The Reformist Who Reshaped Kerala's Social Fabric
Farewell Interrupted: The Untimely Passing of Kerala's ADGP Mahipal Yadav