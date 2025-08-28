Political Turmoil: Allegations Against MLA Mamkootathil

In a significant development, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh has described the FIR filed against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil as unfounded, claiming it will not withstand judicial scrutiny.

Speaking on Thursday, Suresh challenged the basis of the charges, questioning the lack of any written complaint lodged against Mamkootathil by any party, and asserted it was a politically motivated move.

The MLA faces accusations involving harassment of women, leading to his suspension from Congress, further fueled by demands for justice from political circles and civil society.

(With inputs from agencies.)