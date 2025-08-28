Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Allegations Against MLA Mamkootathil

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh defends Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil amid allegations of harassment and subsequent FIR. Despite accusations, Suresh insists the case is baseless, citing lack of written complaints. Mamkootathil faces legal battles as political fallout continues, leading to his suspension from Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:45 IST
Political Turmoil: Allegations Against MLA Mamkootathil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh has described the FIR filed against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil as unfounded, claiming it will not withstand judicial scrutiny.

Speaking on Thursday, Suresh challenged the basis of the charges, questioning the lack of any written complaint lodged against Mamkootathil by any party, and asserted it was a politically motivated move.

The MLA faces accusations involving harassment of women, leading to his suspension from Congress, further fueled by demands for justice from political circles and civil society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Alert in Bihar as Terror Threat Looms

High Alert in Bihar as Terror Threat Looms

 India
2
Rajasthan Youths Missing in Vaishno Devi Landslide: Gehlot Urges Action

Rajasthan Youths Missing in Vaishno Devi Landslide: Gehlot Urges Action

 India
3
Northern Railways Rescues Stranded Passengers with Special Train Service

Northern Railways Rescues Stranded Passengers with Special Train Service

 India
4
France Confident in Economic Stability Amid Upcoming Confidence Vote

France Confident in Economic Stability Amid Upcoming Confidence Vote

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025