Maratha Quota Movement: A Call for Dialogue Amid Protests

Sanjay Raut from Shiv Sena (UBT) urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to engage in dialogue with Manoj Jarange, a Maratha quota activist. Jarange, seeking a 10% reservation for Marathas, plans an indefinite fast. The movement gains momentum with substantial support, highlighting Maharashtra's internal caste tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to engage in constructive talks with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. Raut emphasized the urgency of addressing the reservation issue with patience and understanding.

Manoj Jarange, who is advocating for a 10% reservation for Marathas within the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, began his journey to Mumbai this week. On Wednesday, he commenced his movement from his village in Jalna district, garnering significant support from the community as he made his way to Azad Maidan for an indefinite fast starting August 29.

Raut stressed the importance of dialogue, especially with thousands of Marathi individuals heading to Mumbai, signaling the seriousness of the protest. He advised that maintaining law and order, especially during the Ganesh festival, is crucial, as the state's reputation of caste-based tensions might be at stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

