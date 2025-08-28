Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' of disrespecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, with abusive language allegedly used during the campaign. The party shared its disapproval online, while a viral video showed the incident. The BJP threatened legal action, criticizing the opposition's alleged desperation.

Updated: 28-08-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday criticized the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bihar for alleged derogatory remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.

The BJP, via its official social media channels, expressed outrage over the incident, although it did not share the video purportedly showcasing the abuse. Nevertheless, clips shared online displayed unknown individuals using objectionable language for Modi, particularly targeting his deceased mother.

The BJP's Darbhanga district chief, Aditya Narayan Jha 'Manna', stated that they would file a police complaint and demand action against those responsible for hurling expletives, while continuing to condemn the opposition's perceived desperation and tasteless political tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

