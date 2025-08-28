Mamata Banerjee Takes a Stand Against 'Linguistic Terror': Protecting Bengali Identity and Voting Rights

In a fiery address at a student rally in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of employing "linguistic terror" to undermine Bengali identity and disrupt voting rights.

Banerjee alleged that the BJP had deployed over 500 teams nationwide to influence the electoral rolls in West Bengal, urging citizens to verify their voter registration and ensure possession of Aadhar cards.

Accusing the BJP of historical revisionism, she claimed they aim to erase the significant contributions of Bengalis to India's freedom movement, simultaneously criticizing the CPI(M) for collaborating with the BJP against her government.

(With inputs from agencies.)