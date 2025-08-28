Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar Signals Democratic Revival
Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera announced that Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar will end with a grand procession on September 1 in Patna. The event highlights growing discontent with the current government's policies and emphasizes the need to protect democracy amidst rising citizen concerns.
- Country:
- India
Pawan Khera, a senior Congress leader, revealed that Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' will culminate in Patna on September 1 with a significant procession.
The journey, likened to a religious pilgrimage, has seen participation from people of various faiths, emphasizing unity in protecting democratic values. Leaders will proceed from Gandhi Maidan to Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue, marking a new phase in advocating for electoral rights.
Khera criticized Prime Minister Modi for distracting the nation with rhetoric, asserting that the movement will have a more substantial impact than previous campaigns. The rhetoric of 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhor' is gaining traction as dissatisfaction grows. The rally reinforces the electorate's demand for accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Patna in Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Schoolgirl's Death
Democracy Under Threat: Allegations of Electoral Roll Manipulation in Bihar
The Trial of Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Tycoon: A Crucial Legal Battle
Bihar Deputy CM Criticizes Tamil Nadu CM's Visit as 'Threat to Democracy'
Political War of Words: Haryana CM Accuses Congress of Stifling Democracy