Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar Signals Democratic Revival

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera announced that Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar will end with a grand procession on September 1 in Patna. The event highlights growing discontent with the current government's policies and emphasizes the need to protect democracy amidst rising citizen concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:05 IST
  • India

Pawan Khera, a senior Congress leader, revealed that Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' will culminate in Patna on September 1 with a significant procession.

The journey, likened to a religious pilgrimage, has seen participation from people of various faiths, emphasizing unity in protecting democratic values. Leaders will proceed from Gandhi Maidan to Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue, marking a new phase in advocating for electoral rights.

Khera criticized Prime Minister Modi for distracting the nation with rhetoric, asserting that the movement will have a more substantial impact than previous campaigns. The rhetoric of 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhor' is gaining traction as dissatisfaction grows. The rally reinforces the electorate's demand for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

