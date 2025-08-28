Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar Signals Democratic Revival

Pawan Khera, a senior Congress leader, revealed that Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' will culminate in Patna on September 1 with a significant procession.

The journey, likened to a religious pilgrimage, has seen participation from people of various faiths, emphasizing unity in protecting democratic values. Leaders will proceed from Gandhi Maidan to Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue, marking a new phase in advocating for electoral rights.

Khera criticized Prime Minister Modi for distracting the nation with rhetoric, asserting that the movement will have a more substantial impact than previous campaigns. The rhetoric of 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhor' is gaining traction as dissatisfaction grows. The rally reinforces the electorate's demand for accountability.

