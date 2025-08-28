Left Menu

Unanimous Backing for OBC Reservation in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, political parties have unanimously agreed to support a 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The consensus among major parties, including BJP and Congress, emerged during an all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The issue, pending in the Supreme Court, is set to be heard daily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Madhya Pradesh's political parties have reached a consensus to grant a 27% reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs), as confirmed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday. This agreement comes after long-standing disputes between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress.

Yadav, who chaired an all-party meeting at his official residence, stated that all parties are in unanimous support for the reservation and are committed to collaborative efforts between the legislature, executive, and judiciary to implement it. The discussion comes as the reservation issue is set for daily hearings in the Supreme Court starting September 22.

Leaders from BJP, Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) participated in the meeting, agreeing to devise a joint strategy before September 10. CM Yadav emphasized the need for all party lawyers to unite and present a robust case before the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

