Hooda Criticizes BJP's Evasion in Haryana Assembly

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has leveled sharp criticisms against the Haryana government, accusing them of evading discussions and failing to answer critical issues raised during the recent Monsoon Assembly session.

Hooda argued that the BJP-led government sidestepped critical issues from agriculture to law and order, leaving key concerns such as MSPs, corruption, and organized crime unaddressed.

However, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini dismissed Hooda's accusations, suggesting that the Congress lacked substantial issues to bring forward, and disputed claims of process irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)