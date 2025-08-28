Left Menu

Hooda Criticizes BJP's Evasion in Haryana Assembly

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticized the Haryana government for allegedly evading Opposition questions during the Monsoon Assembly session. Hooda highlighted issues from law and order to MSP discrepancies. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini dismissed Hooda's claims, asserting that Congress had no substantial issues to raise.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has leveled sharp criticisms against the Haryana government, accusing them of evading discussions and failing to answer critical issues raised during the recent Monsoon Assembly session.

Hooda argued that the BJP-led government sidestepped critical issues from agriculture to law and order, leaving key concerns such as MSPs, corruption, and organized crime unaddressed.

However, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini dismissed Hooda's accusations, suggesting that the Congress lacked substantial issues to bring forward, and disputed claims of process irregularities.

