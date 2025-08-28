Tensions Erupt at 'Moncho 71' Meeting on Bangladesh's Liberation Legacy

In a dramatic turn of events, Bangladesh police detained several individuals, including 1971 Liberation War veterans, from a meeting of the newly formed 'Moncho 71' platform on Thursday. The gathering, aimed at preserving the war's legacy, was stormed by protestors who accused participants of conspiring with Sheikh Hasina's deposed regime.

Witnesses reported that 'Moncho 71', comprising freedom fighters and intellectuals, convened at Dhaka Reporters' Unity Auditorium. Chaos ensued as 'July warriors' disrupted the meeting, dismantling banners and chanting demands for accountability against those associated with the Awami League.

With tensions escalating, the police intervened and detained over a dozen individuals. Prominent figures, including former minister Latif Siddique, were among those taken into custody. The incident highlights ongoing political tensions in Bangladesh under the transitional government led by Muhammad Yunus.

(With inputs from agencies.)