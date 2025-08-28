Left Menu

Tensions Erupt at 'Moncho 71' Meeting on Bangladesh's Liberation Legacy

A meeting by 'Moncho 71' to uphold Bangladesh's Liberation War and values was disrupted by protestors linked to the 'July Uprising'. Detainment followed amid accusations of conspiracy against the fallen Awami League regime. Leaders criticized the current political climate and limitations on free expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:57 IST
Tensions Erupt at 'Moncho 71' Meeting on Bangladesh's Liberation Legacy
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a dramatic turn of events, Bangladesh police detained several individuals, including 1971 Liberation War veterans, from a meeting of the newly formed 'Moncho 71' platform on Thursday. The gathering, aimed at preserving the war's legacy, was stormed by protestors who accused participants of conspiring with Sheikh Hasina's deposed regime.

Witnesses reported that 'Moncho 71', comprising freedom fighters and intellectuals, convened at Dhaka Reporters' Unity Auditorium. Chaos ensued as 'July warriors' disrupted the meeting, dismantling banners and chanting demands for accountability against those associated with the Awami League.

With tensions escalating, the police intervened and detained over a dozen individuals. Prominent figures, including former minister Latif Siddique, were among those taken into custody. The incident highlights ongoing political tensions in Bangladesh under the transitional government led by Muhammad Yunus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge in Punjab: Catastrophic Flooding Sparks Crisis in Pakistan

Deluge in Punjab: Catastrophic Flooding Sparks Crisis in Pakistan

 Pakistan
2
Kremlin Rejects Allegations of Russian Drone Surveillance Over German Military Routes

Kremlin Rejects Allegations of Russian Drone Surveillance Over German Milita...

 Global
3
Anurag Jain's Tenure Extended: A Testament to Administrative Excellence

Anurag Jain's Tenure Extended: A Testament to Administrative Excellence

 India
4
BJP Explores New Alliances in Darjeeling: The Political Reawakening

BJP Explores New Alliances in Darjeeling: The Political Reawakening

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025