Left Menu

Congress Seeks Disqualification Over Meghalaya Defections

The Meghalaya Congress has petitioned the Assembly Speaker for the disqualification of four MLAs who joined the ruling NPP, arguing their defection fails the required two-thirds majority. The Speaker recognized the merger, reducing Congress to zero seats in the Assembly. The issue may proceed to court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:37 IST
Congress Seeks Disqualification Over Meghalaya Defections
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, the Meghalaya Congress has lodged a petition with Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma seeking the disqualification of four legislators who switched allegiance to the ruling National People's Party (NPP).

The petition, filed by Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Manuel Badwar, argues that the legislators' defection contravenes the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which mandates a two-thirds majority for valid mergers.

Despite Speaker Sangma's recognition of the merger, this development leaves Congress with no representation in the 60-member state assembly. The party maintains that their action is aimed at upholding constitutional principles, not vendetta, and may consider future court action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Reserve Shake-Up: Legal Battle Over Firing

Federal Reserve Shake-Up: Legal Battle Over Firing

 Global
2
DGCA Grants IndiGo Extension: Ensures Smooth Skies Amid Geopolitical Challenges

DGCA Grants IndiGo Extension: Ensures Smooth Skies Amid Geopolitical Challen...

 India
3
A Legal Clash at the Fed: Trump's Move to Oust Governor Sparks Battle

A Legal Clash at the Fed: Trump's Move to Oust Governor Sparks Battle

 Global
4
Uncorking the Chhattisgarh Liquor Scandal: A Tale of Fraud and Fallout

Uncorking the Chhattisgarh Liquor Scandal: A Tale of Fraud and Fallout

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025