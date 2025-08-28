Congress Seeks Disqualification Over Meghalaya Defections

In a significant political move, the Meghalaya Congress has lodged a petition with Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma seeking the disqualification of four legislators who switched allegiance to the ruling National People's Party (NPP).

The petition, filed by Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Manuel Badwar, argues that the legislators' defection contravenes the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which mandates a two-thirds majority for valid mergers.

Despite Speaker Sangma's recognition of the merger, this development leaves Congress with no representation in the 60-member state assembly. The party maintains that their action is aimed at upholding constitutional principles, not vendetta, and may consider future court action.

