Congress Seeks Disqualification Over Meghalaya Defections
The Meghalaya Congress has petitioned the Assembly Speaker for the disqualification of four MLAs who joined the ruling NPP, arguing their defection fails the required two-thirds majority. The Speaker recognized the merger, reducing Congress to zero seats in the Assembly. The issue may proceed to court.
In a significant political move, the Meghalaya Congress has lodged a petition with Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma seeking the disqualification of four legislators who switched allegiance to the ruling National People's Party (NPP).
The petition, filed by Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Manuel Badwar, argues that the legislators' defection contravenes the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which mandates a two-thirds majority for valid mergers.
Despite Speaker Sangma's recognition of the merger, this development leaves Congress with no representation in the 60-member state assembly. The party maintains that their action is aimed at upholding constitutional principles, not vendetta, and may consider future court action.
