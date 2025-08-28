Left Menu

Zelenskiy Pushes for Security Guarantee Blueprint Amid Diplomatic Efforts

President Zelenskiy expects a security guarantee framework for Ukraine soon, following talks with Turkey and other allies. After a devastating Russian strike, discussions include Turkey's potential security role. Turkey's involvement is welcomed, with conditions on peace initiatives being considered.

Updated: 28-08-2025 20:58 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is pushing for a security guarantee framework for Ukraine, aiming for completion by next week. Ongoing negotiations with allies seek to reinforce mechanisms against Russian hostility.

Zelenskiy's discussions with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan followed a tragic Russian strike in Kyiv, killing at least 19. Both nations are assessing Turkey's security involvement, especially in the Black Sea.

Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's senior defense official, engaged with Turkey on national security and bilateral defense cooperation in light of the volatile situation. With Turkey receptive, further groundwork remains for tangible peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

