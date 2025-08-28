Zelenskiy Pushes for Security Guarantee Blueprint Amid Diplomatic Efforts
President Zelenskiy expects a security guarantee framework for Ukraine soon, following talks with Turkey and other allies. After a devastating Russian strike, discussions include Turkey's potential security role. Turkey's involvement is welcomed, with conditions on peace initiatives being considered.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is pushing for a security guarantee framework for Ukraine, aiming for completion by next week. Ongoing negotiations with allies seek to reinforce mechanisms against Russian hostility.
Zelenskiy's discussions with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan followed a tragic Russian strike in Kyiv, killing at least 19. Both nations are assessing Turkey's security involvement, especially in the Black Sea.
Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's senior defense official, engaged with Turkey on national security and bilateral defense cooperation in light of the volatile situation. With Turkey receptive, further groundwork remains for tangible peace efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Toddler's Life Cut Short in Mumbai
Russia's Relentless Assault Tests Global Peace Efforts
Kremlin Rejects Allegations of Russian Drone Surveillance Over German Military Routes
Massacre at Morning Mass: Tragedy Strikes Annunciation Catholic School
Tragedy Strikes as Speeding Thar Claims Toddler's Life