Zelenskiy Pushes for Security Guarantee Blueprint Amid Diplomatic Efforts

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is pushing for a security guarantee framework for Ukraine, aiming for completion by next week. Ongoing negotiations with allies seek to reinforce mechanisms against Russian hostility.

Zelenskiy's discussions with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan followed a tragic Russian strike in Kyiv, killing at least 19. Both nations are assessing Turkey's security involvement, especially in the Black Sea.

Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's senior defense official, engaged with Turkey on national security and bilateral defense cooperation in light of the volatile situation. With Turkey receptive, further groundwork remains for tangible peace efforts.

