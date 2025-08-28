Left Menu

NATO's Defense Spending Milestone Amid Rising Global Tensions

NATO reports that all 32 member states are expected to meet a 2% GDP defense spending goal in 2023, spurred by security concerns from Russia's actions in Ukraine and U.S. pressure. Germany and Eastern European countries significantly increase budgets, inviting economic challenges for others like Spain and Belgium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:03 IST
NATO's Defense Spending Milestone Amid Rising Global Tensions
NATO released figures showing that its 32 members are on track to meet a defense spending goal of 2% GDP for the first time by year-end, with only three nations meeting the new 3.5% GDP target agreed upon in June.

The push for increased military expenditure is largely attributed to security threats from Russia's war in Ukraine and longstanding pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump for European allies to take on more defense responsibilities.

Notable increases come from Germany and Eastern European countries, although some, like Spain and Belgium, face economic challenges that could complicate meeting these ambitious targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

