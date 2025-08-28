NATO's Defense Spending Milestone Amid Rising Global Tensions

NATO released figures showing that its 32 members are on track to meet a defense spending goal of 2% GDP for the first time by year-end, with only three nations meeting the new 3.5% GDP target agreed upon in June.

The push for increased military expenditure is largely attributed to security threats from Russia's war in Ukraine and longstanding pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump for European allies to take on more defense responsibilities.

Notable increases come from Germany and Eastern European countries, although some, like Spain and Belgium, face economic challenges that could complicate meeting these ambitious targets.

