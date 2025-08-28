Political Tensions Flare as Home Minister Condemns Abusive Language
Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the alleged use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother by the Congress and RJD in Bihar, labeling it as a blot on democracy. Shah accused the Congress, under Rahul Gandhi, of descending to a new low in politics.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed strong disapproval Thursday regarding alleged derogatory remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother from Congress and RJD representatives in Bihar.
Shah criticized Congress, particularly under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, asserting that the party's political strategies are at an all-time low and intolerant of Modi's long-standing premiership. He condemned these remarks as a stain on democratic values and claimed they reflect Congress's deep-seated hostility towards Modi.
The Home Minister further argued that Congress's actions insult the dignity of mothers and sons across India, vowing that such behavior will not be pardoned by the nation.
