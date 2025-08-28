Punjab Leaders Pledge Salary for Flood Relief
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, his cabinet, and all AAP MLAs will donate one month's salary to aid flood relief efforts. The state has faced significant damage due to widespread flooding. Mann emphasizes the need for unity and commitment from the government to support affected communities.
In a unified move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that he, his entire cabinet, and all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs are donating a month's salary towards the flood relief efforts in the state.
Speaking on Thursday, Mann highlighted the severe losses Punjab has suffered from the recent floods, stressing the importance of solidarity among Punjabis during this crisis.
Floods have ravaged several districts, with the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers overflowing, impacting farmlands and villages. The state government remains resolute in its commitment to support the affected families.
