Maratha Quota Stir: Protesters Demand Change Amidst Challenges
Protesters, led by activist Manoj Jarange, gather at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, demanding Maratha quota reservation. They express frustration over the government's inaction and inadequate facilities amidst ongoing rains. The contentious demand is to recognize all Marathas as part of the OBC category for jobs and education benefits.
The atmosphere in Mumbai's Azad Maidan is charged as farmers and activists rally for the Maratha quota, demanding swift action from the government. Leading the protest, activist Manoj Jarange is campaigning for the inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category.
Despite adverse weather conditions, protesters remain committed, expressing their dissatisfaction with government apathy. They highlight the need for immediate action, citing the dire straits faced by their community.
As tensions rise, protesters assert their preparedness to continue until their demands are met, urging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to reconsider his stance on the quota issue. Jarange's movement follows him from Jalna district to Shivneri Fort, signaling a major push for Maratha rights.
