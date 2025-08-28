Maratha Quota Stir: Protesters Demand Change Amidst Challenges

The atmosphere in Mumbai's Azad Maidan is charged as farmers and activists rally for the Maratha quota, demanding swift action from the government. Leading the protest, activist Manoj Jarange is campaigning for the inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category.

Despite adverse weather conditions, protesters remain committed, expressing their dissatisfaction with government apathy. They highlight the need for immediate action, citing the dire straits faced by their community.

As tensions rise, protesters assert their preparedness to continue until their demands are met, urging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to reconsider his stance on the quota issue. Jarange's movement follows him from Jalna district to Shivneri Fort, signaling a major push for Maratha rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)