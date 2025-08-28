Modi's East Asian Diplomatic Tour: Advancing Peace and Cooperation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a strategic tour of Japan and China to promote national interests, enhance cooperation in technology and investments, and contribute to regional peace. The tour includes meetings with key global leaders at the SCO summit, focusing on cultural and economic ties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his diplomatic mission to Japan and China with a focus on strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing regional peace.
Modi's itinerary includes holding talks in Japan on economic collaboration in technology, before attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin.
The trip aims to boost India's national interests, promote new technologies, and forge cultural and economic bonds with key allies.
