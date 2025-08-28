Himachal Assembly Pushes for National Disaster Status After Monsoon Devastation

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly convened on Thursday and unanimously adopted a resolution appealing to the Union government to recognize recent natural calamities as a national disaster. Led by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, the call to action highlights the urgent need for federal support.

In the wake of severe monsoon-induced devastation, the Assembly urged the Centre to extend financial aid to the state. Despite opposition from BJP members through slogan shouting during Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi's response, the resolution passed without dissent, stressing the necessity for urgent assistance.

Criticism arose as Negi accused the opposition of leveraging the disaster for political gain by misleading the public on the state's conditions. He also criticized the Centre's insufficient aid, while calling for a sustainable development model to prevent future disasters. Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh emphasized the need for urgent evacuation measures and financial resources.