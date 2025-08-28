A Legal Clash at the Fed: Trump's Move to Oust Governor Sparks Battle

In a dramatic legal move, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, contesting his authority to remove her from her position. This legal showdown could potentially redefine long-standing norms surrounding the independence of the U.S. central bank.

Cook's lawsuit claims Trump violated federal law when he announced plans to dismiss her, citing alleged mortgage fraud from 2021. Cook staunchly denies the accusations and argues that such claims do not constitute 'cause' for removal, even if they were true.

The legal battle, overseen by U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, could make its way to the Supreme Court, stirring concerns about the Fed's independence and influencing global economic stability. Trump's decision to remove Cook, while asserting lawful authority, has ignited further discussions about presidential influence over independent federal agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)