RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Dispels Myths on BJP Leadership Role

At the RSS centenary in Delhi, Mohan Bhagwat refuted allegations of RSS influencing BJP leadership choices. He emphasized their advisory role, not decision-making. Highlighting past opposition, Bhagwat shared examples of cooperation and transformation, stressing the importance of transparent leadership and openness to change.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the third day of the RSS centenary celebrations in Delhi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat strongly refuted claims that the organization dictates the president's position for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Addressing these allegations, Bhagwat asserted, "It is absolutely wrong to say that the RSS decides everything. We can provide advice, but final decisions are made independently."

Bhagwat clarified that while there may be differences of opinion, there are no deeper conflicts within the organization. "We may have differences of opinion, but not differences of hearts," he stated confidently.

Speaking about political resistance towards the RSS, Bhagwat recalled past interactions with figures like Jayaprakash Narayan, who initially opposed the RSS but eventually found common ground. He illustrated the organization's willingness to assist in good deeds, recounting an incident in Nagpur where the RSS aided in handling a chaotic situation during an NSUI convention at the request of a local Congress MP.

Further, Bhagwat mentioned former President Pranab Mukherjee's visit to the RSS, noting that misconceptions were cleared after his engagement. Bhagwat emphasized the potential for personal transformation, concluding with a call for leadership that remains transparent and trustworthy.

