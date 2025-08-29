CDC Turmoil: Director Ousted Amidst Vaccine Policy Clash

CDC Director Susan Monarez was dismissed on Wednesday following her resistance to new vaccine policies championed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Despite Monarez's objections that these policies contradicted scientific evidence, the administration chose to fire her, stirring significant turmoil within the agency.

Three leading officials resigned in solidarity with Monarez, criticizing Kennedy's anti-vaccine policies and the mounting disinformation within the agency. Former acting CDC director Richard Besser spoke on Monarez's refusal to act contrary to scientific principles and laws, highlighting the internal strife over vaccines.

The White House named Jim O'Neill as interim CDC leader amid dissent. Employees protested the changes, applauding the outgoing officials. This growing division reflects challenges to agency independence, especially in the face of health misinformation and political interference from the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)