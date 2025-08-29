South Korea's Political Turmoil: Former Leaders Indicted

In a dramatic turn of events, former South Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee and ex-prime minister Han Duck-soo have been indicted following a series of special investigations linked to the controversial ousting of former president Yoon Suk Yeol. The investigations, initiated by the liberal government of President Lee Jae Myung, uncovered significant legal violations.

Kim Keon Hee faces serious charges of breaching financial market and political funding laws, in addition to receiving bribes. Meanwhile, Han stands accused of abetting Yoon's imposition of martial law, an act that prosecutors argue equates to a rebellion. The sweeping investigations have led to arrests of several high-ranking officials, including military commanders and police officers.

As political tensions rise, Kim has expressed regret over the public concern generated by the allegations but hinted at her innocence. On the other hand, Han, once acting leader following Yoon's impeachment, has consistently claimed opposition to the martial law decree, a key element to the unfolding political drama.

