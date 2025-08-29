Left Menu

South Korea's Political Turmoil: Former Leaders Indicted

Former South Korean leaders, including ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee and former prime minister Han Duck-soo, face charges related to the ousting of former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Investigations reveal violations of financial laws, political funding misconduct, document falsification, and involvement in martial law imposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:06 IST
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Former Leaders Indicted
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a dramatic turn of events, former South Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee and ex-prime minister Han Duck-soo have been indicted following a series of special investigations linked to the controversial ousting of former president Yoon Suk Yeol. The investigations, initiated by the liberal government of President Lee Jae Myung, uncovered significant legal violations.

Kim Keon Hee faces serious charges of breaching financial market and political funding laws, in addition to receiving bribes. Meanwhile, Han stands accused of abetting Yoon's imposition of martial law, an act that prosecutors argue equates to a rebellion. The sweeping investigations have led to arrests of several high-ranking officials, including military commanders and police officers.

As political tensions rise, Kim has expressed regret over the public concern generated by the allegations but hinted at her innocence. On the other hand, Han, once acting leader following Yoon's impeachment, has consistently claimed opposition to the martial law decree, a key element to the unfolding political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos in Jakarta: Protests Ignite After Ride-Sharing Driver's Death

Chaos in Jakarta: Protests Ignite After Ride-Sharing Driver's Death

 Global
2
UNICEF Condemns Deadly Kyiv Attacks That Killed Children and Damaged Schools

UNICEF Condemns Deadly Kyiv Attacks That Killed Children and Damaged Schools

 Global
3
12 injured as two state transport buses collide in Maharashtra's Pune district: Police.

12 injured as two state transport buses collide in Maharashtra's Pune distri...

 India
4
RSS Chief's Call for Larger Families Stirs Demographic Debate in India

RSS Chief's Call for Larger Families Stirs Demographic Debate in India

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025