Left Menu

Navarro Accuses India of 'Oil Money Laundering' Amid Tariff Tensions

Peter Navarro, a top Trump administration official, accused India of serving as an 'oil money laundromat' for Russia amid ongoing tensions over tariffs. He criticized India's continued purchase of Russian oil and weapons while benefiting from US trade. Navarro's remarks have sparked a diplomatic row.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:32 IST
Navarro Accuses India of 'Oil Money Laundering' Amid Tariff Tensions
Peter Navarro

A day after labeling the Ukraine conflict 'Modi's war,' White House trade advisor Peter Navarro launched a fresh salvo at India, alleging it serves as an 'oil money laundromat for the Kremlin.'

The Trump administration official criticized New Delhi for continuing to purchase Russian oil and weapons despite demanding sensitive military technologies and manufacturing setups from US firms. Navarro's comments come amid heightened tensions following a 50% tariff imposition on India by the Trump administration.

As relations between the two nations face strain, Navarro's accusations—that India buys discounted Russian oil, refines it, and exports it globally—have added fuel to the fire, drawing attention to geopolitical economic entanglements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos in Jakarta: Protests Ignite After Ride-Sharing Driver's Death

Chaos in Jakarta: Protests Ignite After Ride-Sharing Driver's Death

 Global
2
UNICEF Condemns Deadly Kyiv Attacks That Killed Children and Damaged Schools

UNICEF Condemns Deadly Kyiv Attacks That Killed Children and Damaged Schools

 Global
3
12 injured as two state transport buses collide in Maharashtra's Pune district: Police.

12 injured as two state transport buses collide in Maharashtra's Pune distri...

 India
4
RSS Chief's Call for Larger Families Stirs Demographic Debate in India

RSS Chief's Call for Larger Families Stirs Demographic Debate in India

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025