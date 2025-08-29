Navarro Accuses India of 'Oil Money Laundering' Amid Tariff Tensions

A day after labeling the Ukraine conflict 'Modi's war,' White House trade advisor Peter Navarro launched a fresh salvo at India, alleging it serves as an 'oil money laundromat for the Kremlin.'

The Trump administration official criticized New Delhi for continuing to purchase Russian oil and weapons despite demanding sensitive military technologies and manufacturing setups from US firms. Navarro's comments come amid heightened tensions following a 50% tariff imposition on India by the Trump administration.

As relations between the two nations face strain, Navarro's accusations—that India buys discounted Russian oil, refines it, and exports it globally—have added fuel to the fire, drawing attention to geopolitical economic entanglements.

