BJP Criticizes MVA Over Maratha Quota Inaction

Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye criticized the former Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Friday for neglecting the demands of the Maratha community regarding reservation rights.

He targeted key MVA leaders, including NCP president Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, and the Congress, accusing them of inaction on the Maratha quota issue.

Activist Manoj Jarange's protest in Mumbai reiterated the Maratha community's demand for reservation. While the BJP supports the demand without affecting the existing OBC quota, Upadhye urged the Maratha community to question the silence and unclear positions of the MVA leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)