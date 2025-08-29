BJP Criticizes MVA Over Maratha Quota Inaction
BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye accuses the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government of neglecting the Maratha reservation demands. Despite activist Manoj Jarange's ongoing protests, leaders Pawar, Thackeray, and Congress remain silent, Upadhye claims. He highlights the BJP's actions for Maratha rights and criticizes MVA's political apathy.
Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye criticized the former Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Friday for neglecting the demands of the Maratha community regarding reservation rights.
He targeted key MVA leaders, including NCP president Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, and the Congress, accusing them of inaction on the Maratha quota issue.
Activist Manoj Jarange's protest in Mumbai reiterated the Maratha community's demand for reservation. While the BJP supports the demand without affecting the existing OBC quota, Upadhye urged the Maratha community to question the silence and unclear positions of the MVA leaders.
