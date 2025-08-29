Left Menu

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Yoon Administration's Downfall

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's administration faced intense scrutiny as his wife, Kim Keon Hee, and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo were indicted. Yoon's imposition of martial law in 2024 triggered a significant political crisis, resulting in his impeachment, arrest, and numerous ongoing investigations into corruption and other controversies.

Updated: 29-08-2025 11:46 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The political landscape in South Korea has been rocked by ongoing investigations into the actions of former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his administration. Yoon's declaration of martial law in December 2024 led to his eventual impeachment and arrest, as well as a series of legal battles involving his inner circle.

Special Prosecutors have brought charges against Yoon's wife, Kim Keon Hee, for alleged financial misconduct and against former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for his involvement in the martial law plan. This move has intensified the spotlight on the administration's alleged corruption and misuse of power, raising questions about South Korea's political stability.

As judicial proceedings continue, the controversy has exposed deep rifts within South Korea's political arena, with many officials and individuals under investigation. The ramifications of these events have left the nation's politics in a state of disarray, highlighting the frail nature of executive power and governance strategies.

