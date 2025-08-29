Tributes to Legacy: Remembering Ramdas Soren

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar participated in the 'Shradh' ceremony to honor former state Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who passed away on August 15 while under treatment in Delhi.

Soren, who suffered a head injury earlier in August, was remembered by many, including Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was scheduled to join the ceremony later.

The ceremony took place at the Ghorabandha football ground, paying homage to Soren, a three-term assembly winner and former president of the JMM East Singhbhum district committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)