Left Menu

Political Unrest: Kerala's Youth Congress Under Fire

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty criticized the Youth Congress for violent activities, such as allegedly attacking the Chief Minister's residence with fire torches and a TV channel office. Allegations of misconduct against former Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkootathil have further fueled tensions, prompting internal investigations and protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:25 IST
Political Unrest: Kerala's Youth Congress Under Fire
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty has condemned the state's Youth Congress, accusing it of escalating violence. Sivankutty highlighted a recent Youth Congress march to Cliff House, the Chief Minister's residence, where protesters allegedly threw fire torches intending to ignite the premises.

The minister further alleged that Youth Congress members attacked a television channel's office in response to its coverage of allegations against former state Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkootathil. Sivankutty called these actions undemocratic and warned that the truth remains unhidden from the public.

Tensions grew as Mamkootathil faced accusations of stalking women on social media. Following a series of similar allegations and protests from BJP and the DYFI, the Congress suspended him. This political unrest in Kerala underscores the need for lawful conduct within political formations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Economy Defies Odds: Unexpected Growth Amid Rising US Tariffs

India's Economy Defies Odds: Unexpected Growth Amid Rising US Tariffs

 Global
2
B Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid: A Call for Support

B Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid: A Call for Support

 India
3
Kedarnath's Growing Waste Challenge: A Call for Urgent Action

Kedarnath's Growing Waste Challenge: A Call for Urgent Action

 India
4
Supreme Court Questions Centre on Border Wall Amidst Immigrant Concerns

Supreme Court Questions Centre on Border Wall Amidst Immigrant Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025