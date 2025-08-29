Political Unrest: Kerala's Youth Congress Under Fire

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty has condemned the state's Youth Congress, accusing it of escalating violence. Sivankutty highlighted a recent Youth Congress march to Cliff House, the Chief Minister's residence, where protesters allegedly threw fire torches intending to ignite the premises.

The minister further alleged that Youth Congress members attacked a television channel's office in response to its coverage of allegations against former state Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkootathil. Sivankutty called these actions undemocratic and warned that the truth remains unhidden from the public.

Tensions grew as Mamkootathil faced accusations of stalking women on social media. Following a series of similar allegations and protests from BJP and the DYFI, the Congress suspended him. This political unrest in Kerala underscores the need for lawful conduct within political formations.

(With inputs from agencies.)