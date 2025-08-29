Amit Shah Rallies BJP in Assam Ahead of 2026 Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrapped up a pivotal two-day visit to Assam, setting the stage for the BJP's campaign for the 2026 assembly elections. During his visit, Shah launched pointed attacks on Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, for allegedly supporting infiltrators as a vote bank strategy.

Shah's schedule included chairing a core committee meeting to align the party's strategies, as well as inaugurating the Brahmaputra wing at Raj Bhawan. He accused Gandhi of disrespecting Prime Minister Modi, demanding an apology for his alleged offensive remarks.

Highlighting BJP's achievements, Shah declared that the BJP-led NDA is poised for a third term in Assam, thanks to significant development projects undertaken by PM Modi and executed by CM Sarma. He reiterated the party's mission to eliminate illegal infiltrators from the voters' list and safeguard Assamese lands and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)