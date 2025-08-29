Amit Shah Rallies BJP in Assam Ahead of 2026 Elections
During a two-day visit to Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah energized the BJP for the 2026 assembly elections, targeting Congress leaders over accusations of promoting infiltrators. Shah emphasized the BJP's commitment to removing infiltrators and highlighted development efforts under PM Modi and CM Sarma.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrapped up a pivotal two-day visit to Assam, setting the stage for the BJP's campaign for the 2026 assembly elections. During his visit, Shah launched pointed attacks on Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, for allegedly supporting infiltrators as a vote bank strategy.
Shah's schedule included chairing a core committee meeting to align the party's strategies, as well as inaugurating the Brahmaputra wing at Raj Bhawan. He accused Gandhi of disrespecting Prime Minister Modi, demanding an apology for his alleged offensive remarks.
Highlighting BJP's achievements, Shah declared that the BJP-led NDA is poised for a third term in Assam, thanks to significant development projects undertaken by PM Modi and executed by CM Sarma. He reiterated the party's mission to eliminate illegal infiltrators from the voters' list and safeguard Assamese lands and culture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Voter ID Card Chaos: Congress Uncovers 200 Cards in Mumbra
Political Turmoil: BJP vs Congress in Kolkata
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Electoral Fraud
CPI (M) Accuses Congress of Diverting Attention Amid Allegations Against Kerala MLA
BJP, EC indulge in 'vote chori', added 1 crore fake electors in Maharashtra after 2024 Lok Sabha polls, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Bihar.