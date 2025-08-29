Political Firestorm Erupts Over Polling Booth Reconfiguration in West Bengal
A proposal in West Bengal to increase polling booths from 80,000 to 94,000 has sparked a fierce political dispute. Parties such as the TMC, BJP, Congress, and CPI(M) are at odds over the fairness and logistics of this move, with accusations of bias and flawed execution flying across the board.
A proposed rise in the number of polling booths in West Bengal has initiated a contentious political debate. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) raised alarms over potential biases, while the BJP has accused election officials of partisanship. Meanwhile, Congress and CPI(M) have criticized the reconfiguration process as flawed.
The plan aims to increase booth numbers from slightly over 80,000 to around 94,000, with each accommodating 1,200 voters instead of the current 1,500. Political parties have been allotted until September 8 to voice objections to this arrangement.
In an all-party meeting organized by CEO Manoj Agarwal, TMC leaders welcomed the increased booths but expressed concerns about accessibility and the election commission's credibility. The BJP has challenged the integrity of booth-level officers, questioning the neutrality of district election officials. With the spotlight on the 2026 Assembly polls, the dispute underscores a broader struggle over electoral control between the commission and political parties in the state.
