Left Menu

Macron Challenges Putin: Deadline Looms for Ukraine Talks

French President Emmanuel Macron urges Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy by Monday, a deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump. Consequences loom if the meeting doesn't occur, with Trump threatening potential action against Russia for failing to engage in dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:35 IST
Macron Challenges Putin: Deadline Looms for Ukraine Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to fulfill a meeting promise with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy by the upcoming Monday. This demand follows a deadline imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a news conference alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Macron made it clear that failure to meet the deadline would signify Putin once again outmaneuvering Trump.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy recalled Trump's prior statement urging Putin to commit to the bilateral talks or face potential new actions against Russia. The two-week timeframe set by Trump is close to expiring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic China Visit to Intensify Ties

Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic China Visit to Intensify Ties

 Pakistan
2
Reassessing Federalism: CM Stalin's Call for Unity in Centre-State Relations

Reassessing Federalism: CM Stalin's Call for Unity in Centre-State Relations

 India
3
Tamil Nadu's Stand on GST Rate Rationalisation

Tamil Nadu's Stand on GST Rate Rationalisation

 India
4
E3's Nuclear Negotiation Dilemma with Iran

E3's Nuclear Negotiation Dilemma with Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025