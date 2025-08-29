Macron Challenges Putin: Deadline Looms for Ukraine Talks
French President Emmanuel Macron urges Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy by Monday, a deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump. Consequences loom if the meeting doesn't occur, with Trump threatening potential action against Russia for failing to engage in dialogue.
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron has put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to fulfill a meeting promise with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy by the upcoming Monday. This demand follows a deadline imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Speaking at a news conference alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Macron made it clear that failure to meet the deadline would signify Putin once again outmaneuvering Trump.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy recalled Trump's prior statement urging Putin to commit to the bilateral talks or face potential new actions against Russia. The two-week timeframe set by Trump is close to expiring.
(With inputs from agencies.)
