Strategic Port Call: India's Naval Power Makes Waves in Jeddah
INS Tamal and INS Surat, Indian naval vessels, made port calls at Jeddah, highlighting India's commitment to strengthening defense collaboration with Saudi Arabia. The visit facilitated exchange of best practices and cultural engagements, strengthening Indo-Saudi ties. INS Tamal had previously visited Italy before its arrival in Jeddah.
In a significant move to enhance bilateral defense ties, the Indian Navy's latest stealth frigate INS Tamal and the indigenously constructed guided-missile destroyer INS Surat docked in Jeddah. This visit highlights India's dedication to bolstering collaboration with Saudi Arabia, according to officials on Friday.
The port call is not just a routine visit; it provides a platform for both nations' naval forces to exchange best practices and explore further strategic engagement opportunities. Engaging with the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and Border Guards through sports, shared facilities, and discussions are part of the visit's agenda.
The visit additionally includes a cultural exchange event planned for senior Saudi naval dignitaries, diplomats, and local government officials, aiming to foster robust Indo-Saudi relations. INS Tamal, before arriving in Jeddah, had also made a noteworthy visit to Italy.
