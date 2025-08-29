Left Menu

Political Frictions Erupt Over Modi Yatra Incident

Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel criticized BJP in response to the controversy over abusive language used during Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. He alleged that the BJP is resorting to conspiracies due to its inability to address the growing support for Gandhi's campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:25 IST
Bhupesh Baghel
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange over derogatory remarks aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra', senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel accused the BJP of engaging in conspiracies.

Baghel asserted that the BJP is resorting to alternative tactics, unable to directly contest the success of Rahul Gandhi's campaign in Bihar. He distanced the Congress from the inflammatory language used, criticizing the BJP's silence over similar past incidents.

The case's sole accused allegedly linked to the BJP, further fueled the controversy, casting shadows over the political discourse between the two major parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

