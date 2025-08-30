CPI(M) Condemns RSS Chief's Provocative Remarks on Religious Sites

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly condemned recent remarks by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, who suggested that Muslims should relinquish their hold on mosques in Kashi and Mathura. The CPI(M) argues that Bhagwat's comments disregard existing legal precedents and aim to reignite communal tensions.

According to the CPI(M), the RSS leader's statements are an attempt to distract public attention from pressing issues such as economic downturns and alleged electoral malpractices. The party criticizes the RSS for using divisive rhetoric to polarize society and shield the BJP government from mounting public dissatisfaction.

Emphasizing the need for national unity, the CPI(M) calls on Indians to remain vigilant against such divisive tactics. It warns that the integrity and unity of the country should be protected to prevent public sentiments from being manipulated for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)