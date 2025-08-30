Left Menu

Rajasthan Minister Vows to Quit Over Corruption Accusations

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena asserts his commitment to value-based politics, pledging to leave public life if proven corrupt. Amid accusations from Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, Meena demands evidence, vowing to abandon politics if any proof is shown. Meena expressed deep hurt over the allegations.

Updated: 30-08-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 08:40 IST
Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has made a bold declaration, stating his unwavering commitment to a clean and principled political career. He announced he would leave public life if found guilty of corruption, emphasizing his dedication to value-based politics.

Meena's stern remarks came in response to accusations by Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, who alleged corrupt practices. The minister challenged Beniwal to present any evidence of misconduct, asserting that even proof of a minor transgression like accepting a cup of tea would prompt his resignation from politics.

This dramatic exchange unfolded following a heated live television debate on the cancellation of the 2021 sub-inspector recruitment exam. While Beniwal accused the state government of cover-up attempts, Meena stood firm, dismissing the claims and expressing his disappointment over personal attacks.

