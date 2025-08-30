Reddy's Quest for Fair India VP Election Amidst Electoral Roll Concerns

Opposition vice-president nominee B Sudershan Reddy called for all Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members to consider supporting his candidacy based on merit, irrespective of party affiliations. Reddy expressed his willingness to meet with BJP leaders if permitted, stressing the fairness of the election process.

Reddy criticized the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, raising concerns about its implications. He argued that majority power should not be misused, highlighting that democracy ensures updating of rolls but cautioned against 'intensive exclusion'. He emphasized the constitutional commitment to equality and justice.

Addressing the alleged mistreatment of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Reddy condemned actions perceived as infringing on Soren's dignity. As Reddy prepares for an electoral face-off with NDA's C P Radhakrishnan, the contest is marked as 'south versus south', highlighting their regional origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)