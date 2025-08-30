Left Menu

Reddy's Quest for Fair India VP Election Amidst Electoral Roll Concerns

B Sudershan Reddy, opposition vice-president nominee, seeks support from the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members, focusing on merit. Criticizing the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, he emphasizes justice and equality as enshrined in the Constitution. A direct contest with NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan looms ahead.

B Sudershan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition vice-president nominee B Sudershan Reddy called for all Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members to consider supporting his candidacy based on merit, irrespective of party affiliations. Reddy expressed his willingness to meet with BJP leaders if permitted, stressing the fairness of the election process.

Reddy criticized the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, raising concerns about its implications. He argued that majority power should not be misused, highlighting that democracy ensures updating of rolls but cautioned against 'intensive exclusion'. He emphasized the constitutional commitment to equality and justice.

Addressing the alleged mistreatment of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Reddy condemned actions perceived as infringing on Soren's dignity. As Reddy prepares for an electoral face-off with NDA's C P Radhakrishnan, the contest is marked as 'south versus south', highlighting their regional origins.

