Bihar's Tumultuous Political Tensions Escalate Amid Voter Adhikar Yatra

Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal visited party workers injured in a clash with BJP activists at Congress headquarters in Patna. The violence followed allegations of abuse against Prime Minister Modi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra.' The yatra highlighted concerns over voting rights, drawing extensive support across Bihar's districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-08-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:57 IST
Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal met with party workers injured during a violent clash with BJP activists in Patna. The incident occurred the previous day at the Congress headquarters, known as Sadaqat Ashram.

The confrontation was sparked by protests from BJP workers over alleged abuse directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Darbhanga. Venugopal shared images of his visit on X, condemning the violence and lauding Congress workers' resilience.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' led by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, gained significant support across Bihar, highlighting fears over threats to voting rights. The yatra concluded with a major event in Patna, joined by leaders nationwide, reinforcing the movement's strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

