EU's Dilemma: Utilizing Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine's Restoration

The European Union is grappling with the challenge of using frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine's recovery efforts, post-war. Despite calls from some EU nations for immediate asset seizure, leading powers like France and Germany have opposed this, citing legal and economic concerns.

Currently, around 210 billion euros of Russian assets are restricted due to sanctions against Moscow for its Ukraine invasion. Most assets are held in Belgium, where officials warn that confiscating them could destabilize the financial system and damage trust in the euro.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed the need for a future exit strategy, ensuring Russia reimburses Ukraine for war damages. Meanwhile, profits from these assets are used to support Ukraine, but full-scale confiscation remains contentious.

(With inputs from agencies.)