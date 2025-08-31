Reviving Tradition: The Push to Rename the Defense Department
The Trump administration is exploring plans to rename the Department of Defense to the Department of War, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Implementing this change may require congressional approval, but alternative methods are under consideration. Reuters has not yet verified these claims.
The Trump administration is reportedly working on a proposal to change the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War, as revealed by the Wall Street Journal on Saturday. A White House official confirmed the ongoing plan to revert to the original name of the department.
This significant rebranding of the government's largest department might require action from Congress. However, the White House is also looking into alternative methods to effectuate the name change without needing legislative backing, according to the report.
Reuters has attempted to verify this information but has been unable to confirm the details at this time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Calls for Judicial Probe into Jammu Tragedies
Maharashtra Congress Launches 'Vote Thieves, Vacate the Chair' Campaign
Congress Stages Protests Across Assam Against Minister's Derogatory Remarks
Political Showdown: BJP vs Congress in Arunachal Pradesh
Congress MP Senthil's Indefinite Fast: A Fight for Education Funds