Reviving Tradition: The Push to Rename the Defense Department

The Trump administration is reportedly working on a proposal to change the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War, as revealed by the Wall Street Journal on Saturday. A White House official confirmed the ongoing plan to revert to the original name of the department.

This significant rebranding of the government's largest department might require action from Congress. However, the White House is also looking into alternative methods to effectuate the name change without needing legislative backing, according to the report.

Reuters has attempted to verify this information but has been unable to confirm the details at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)