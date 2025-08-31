Gene-editing technology has taken its first bold steps into the arena of polo, as the world's first genetically edited horses make their mark in Buenos Aires. These cloned foals, derived from a prize-winning horse dubbed Polo Pureza, represent the cutting edge of equine genetics.

CRISPR technology was used to insert specific DNA sequences into these horses, aiming to foster explosive speed, a crucial attribute in the competitive polo circuit. While they appear ordinary, munching alfalfa in rural pastures, the implications of their existence are far-reaching.

This breakthrough raises questions about ethics and the future of sportsmanship, as technology continues to challenge tradition. As these horses mature, the polo world watches closely to see how this genetic innovation will shape the future of the sport.