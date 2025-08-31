Left Menu

Kremlin Accuses Europe of Undermining Ukraine Peace Efforts

The Kremlin has accused European countries of obstructing U.S. President Trump's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine. According to spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russia will keep its military operations ongoing until it observes genuine peace initiatives from Kyiv. Peskov expressed gratitude for Trump's involvement.

Updated: 31-08-2025 16:32 IST
  • Russia

The Kremlin has accused European powers of blocking U.S. President Donald Trump's attempts to broker peace in Ukraine, stating Russia will persist with its operations until Kyiv shows genuine interest in peace. This stance was communicated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Speaking to Russian state media, Peskov claimed the "European party of war" is consistently obstructing U.S. and Russian efforts toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

Peskov added that Russia appreciates Trump's initiatives but will continue its "special military operation" as it detects no "reciprocal" gestures from Ukraine indicating a desire for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

