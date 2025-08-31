The Kremlin has accused European powers of blocking U.S. President Donald Trump's attempts to broker peace in Ukraine, stating Russia will persist with its operations until Kyiv shows genuine interest in peace. This stance was communicated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Speaking to Russian state media, Peskov claimed the "European party of war" is consistently obstructing U.S. and Russian efforts toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

Peskov added that Russia appreciates Trump's initiatives but will continue its "special military operation" as it detects no "reciprocal" gestures from Ukraine indicating a desire for peace.

