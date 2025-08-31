Left Menu

Justice Reddy's Bid for Vice Presidency: A Cross-Party Endeavor

B Sudershan Reddy, India's bloc vice-presidential candidate, campaigns across party lines for his run. Welcomed by Congress MPs in Telangana, Reddy plans a press conference on September 1. Engaging various political leaders, he stresses merit over party allegiance, even proposing discussions with BJP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-08-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 16:37 IST
B Sudershan Reddy, the vice-presidential candidate for the INDIA bloc, made his arrival in Telangana amid a warm reception from Congress members. His candidacy, backed by his experience as a former Supreme Court judge, is gaining momentum.

Reddy is poised to host a press conference on September 1, as part of his strategic campaign efforts. Over the weekend, he urged members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to support his candidacy based on merit, emphasizing his willingness to engage with BJP leaders.

In a bid to rally cross-party support, Reddy held meetings with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Jharkhand's Hemant Soren, Arvind Kejriwal of AAP, and other party leaders, showcasing a robust approach to his campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

